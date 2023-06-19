Rodney Gene Layman, 84, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

To send flowers to the family of Rodney Layman, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Jun 30
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, June 30, 2023
10:30AM
Jones & Jones ~ Betts Funeral Home
302 9thStreet
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.