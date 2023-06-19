Rodney Gene Layman 47 min ago 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rodney Gene Layman, 84, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To send flowers to the family of Rodney Layman, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jun 30 Celebration of Life Service Friday, June 30, 2023 10:30AM Jones & Jones ~ Betts Funeral Home 302 9thStreet Wenatchee, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins. Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary