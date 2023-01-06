Roger R. Burrows 22 min ago 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger R. Burrows, 88, of Leavenworth, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Roger Burrows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Roger R. Burrows Funeral Home Leavenworth Jones Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary