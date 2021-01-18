Rose Marie Running Jan 18, 2021 Jan 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rose Marie Running, 65, of Wenatchee, died Jan. 8, 2021. Arrangements by Neptune Society, Spokane. To plant a tree in memory of Rose Running as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Death NoticeSubmit an In MemoriamNeed Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121