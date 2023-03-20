Roy LaVern Mills 51 min ago 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roy LaVern Mills, 90, of Wilson Creek, died Saturday, March 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata. To plant a tree in memory of Roy Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary