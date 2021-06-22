Ruth Rowell Donogh, 93, of Wenatchee, died Monday, April 5, 2021.
‘The face shield isn’t going away’ | Dental work still in demand as industry adapts to pandemic protocols
- By Oscar Rodriguez
Business World staff
-
WENATCHEE — The dental industry has undergone a dramatic transformation as providers in the valley and across the state financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic under new protocols and expectations. Read more