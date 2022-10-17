Sandy Schmaltz 3 hrs ago 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandy Schmaltz, 79, of Wenatchee and formerly of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Sandy Schmaltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wenatchee Jones Funeral Home Arrangement Sandy Schmaltz Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary