Sundria Nina Nelson 8 min ago 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sundria Nina Nelson, 78, of Leavenworth, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Sundria Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Arrangement Jones Leavenworth Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary