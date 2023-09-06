Thomas Georgianna 37 min ago 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas Georgianna, 77, of Brewster, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To send flowers to the family of Thomas Georgianna, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Sep 7 Service Thursday, September 7, 2023 1:00PM-2:00PM Barnes Chapel 510 W. Indian Avenue Brewster, WA 98812 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Sep 9 Entombment Saturday, September 9, 2023 11:00AM-12:00PM Acacia Cemetery 14951 Bothell Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Entombment begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary