Thomas Georgianna, 77, of Brewster, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Sep 7
Service
Thursday, September 7, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Barnes Chapel
510 W. Indian Avenue
Brewster, WA 98812
Sep 9
Entombment
Saturday, September 9, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Acacia Cemetery
14951 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
