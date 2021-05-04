Vicki Lynn Allen, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

May 21
Service
Friday, May 21, 2021
11:00AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
1301 10th Street N. E.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
