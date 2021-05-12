Vicki Lynn Franks, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, April 26, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

May 22
Service
Saturday, May 22, 2021
10:00AM
Wenatchee Cemetery
Western Ave
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
