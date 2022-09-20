Virginia Belle Murphy 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia Belle Murphy, 90, of Chelan, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Virginia Belle Murphy Precht Rose Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary View Special Section