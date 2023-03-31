Wally Fowler 34 min ago 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wally Fowler, 88 of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Wally Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary