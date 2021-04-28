Wanda L. Cook-Evans, 81, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Cook-Evans, please visit Tribute Store.

Join the online forum

Service information

Apr 30
Graveside
Friday, April 30, 2021
1:00PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
1301 10th St NE
East Wentatchee, WA 98802
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags