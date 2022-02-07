Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
William R. Fischer, 86, of Humphrey, NE, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, NE. William was born in 1935, in Pullman, WA, to George and Geneva Fischer.
Bill was a graduate of Colfax High School, and had a degree in Agriculture from Washington State University. He did research for WSU Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center for 35 years.
Bill enjoyed mushroom hunting, hiking, writing, singing, fishing, gardening, and oil painting. His amazing paintings were displayed throughout the Wenatchee area. Bill had four children from his previous marriage, and later married Claudia Jones-Morales. Bill was an active member of Cascade Artists, Jail Ministry, taught art classes, and was sometimes known as "Mr. Manure." After selling their home in Wenatchee, WA, in 2007, Bill and Claudia settled down in Nebraska.
Bill is survived by his wife, Claudia; sons: Kris, Tim, Chris, and Ben; daughters: Barb and Kathy; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a kind, gentle, and introspective man. You can sign a memorial guestbook at gasshaneyfh.com.
