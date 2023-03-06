Wilma Louise Thygeson, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, February 24, 2023.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

Mar 22
Service
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
3:00PM
Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church
650 Crawford
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
