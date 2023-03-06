Wilma Louise Thygeson 3 hrs ago 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wilma Louise Thygeson, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, February 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Wilma Thygeson, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Mar 22 Service Wednesday, March 22, 2023 3:00PM Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church 650 Crawford WENATCHEE, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary