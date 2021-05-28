Wolfram Adolf Noack, 89, of Leavenworth, died Friday, May 21, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

To send flowers to the family of Wolfram "Wolf" Noack, please visit Tribute Store.

Join the online forum

Service information

Jun 3
Service
Thursday, June 3, 2021
11:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
625 S Elliott Avenue
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags