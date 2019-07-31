July 31-- Jul. 31--Eastern Washington center Spencer Blackburn was the lone Eagle named to the STATS preseason FCS All-American team on Tuesday.
Blackburn, a sixth-year senior and team captain, was placed on the second team.
He was an Associated Press second-team All-American in 2018 after helping EWU reach the national title game.
Blackburn was granted a sixth year of eligibility earlier this year due to missing his redshirt freshman season because of a hand injury.
EWU, which was picked by coaches and media to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions, begins practice Sunday and opens its season Aug. 31 at Washington.
Idaho senior offensive tackle Noah Johnson was named to the preseason All-American first team.
Johnson, an All-Big Sky first-team selection in 2018, was also a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2017, the Vandals' final year as an FBS program.
Idaho junior punter and Lakeland High School graduate Cade Coffey was named to the second team. Coffey averaged 44.1 yards a punt last season, which ranked fifth in the nation.
The Vandals open their 2019 campaign Aug. 31 at Penn State.
Other Big Sky Conference talents named to the first team include UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier, Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, Southern Utah center Zach Larsen and Montana linebacker Dante Olson.