ORLANDO, Fla. _ A tropical wave in the mid-Atlantic is slowly making its way toward the general direction of Florida with a 20% chance of tropical development predicted by Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.
The wave's chances of development decreased from 40% down to 20%, according to the NHC's 8 a.m. EDT update. Forecasters said in the 2 p.m. update that conditions were "unfavorable" for further development for the middle of next week.
"Some slow development of this system is possible over the next day or two as the disturbance moves west-northwestward toward the northern Lesser Antilles.," the NHC said.
The storm's chances of development decreased Friday from 70% to 40%.
A disturbance that has enough circulation to become a tropical depression can have maximum sustained winds up to 38 mph. It becomes a named tropical storm if its sustained winds exceed 39 mph, and a hurricane with winds of more than 74 mph.
If the storm does develop, it will become the third named system of the 2019 hurricane season, donning the name "Chantal."
The storm has a better chance of development as it moves toward Leeward Islands, where the environment is more favorable for tropical systems due to the warm moist air and low wind shear, the NHC said.
___
(c)2019 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.