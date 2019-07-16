July 16-- Jul. 16--A truck hauling two trailers stacked with hay bales lost control and spilled its load in Colfax on Monday morning.
The Colfax Police Department said the truck was traveling east on state Route 272, which becomes Canyon Street as it enters town.
The truck lost its brakes and breezed through an intersection, but the driver avoided running into a drainage canal by making a hard right turn into an alley.
"We would like to remind our community and families here in town, as harvest picks up, please check your trucks," the police department said in a Facebook post. "Address mechanical issues by fixing them rather than shrugging them off. We want our truckers and motorists to return home to their families safely."