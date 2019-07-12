President Donald Trump cheered on Sebastian Gorka on Friday after the fired White House aide tried to start a fight with reporters at a Rose Garden news conference.
"Gorka Wins Big, no contest," Trump tweeted.
The presidential attaboy came hours after Gorka lost his cool at Trump's news conference announcing his reversal on adding a citizenship question to the census.
Gorka, who was invited to a White House social media summit, was spewing vitriol at "asshat" reporters, witnesses said.
He then faced off against Playboy scribe Brian Kerem, calling the reporter a "punk."
The stand-off nearly came to blows as fellow right-wing bloggers cheered on Gorka.
Gorka was fired from his anti-terrorism post in a purge of allies of former White House strategist Steve Bannon. He has been accused of being a member of a nationalist group that was allied to the Nazis in his native Hungary.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): Gorka