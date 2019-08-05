WASHINGTON _ Ahead of a Wednesday visit to El Paso, President Donald Trump still owes the Texas city more than $500,000 for his expenses related to his February rally.
Trump is scheduled to visit El Paso in the wake of the Saturday shooting that left at least 22 people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration advised pilots of a presidential visit later this week to El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, where a second shooting occurred less than 24 hours after the attack in Texas.
But months after his rally, Trump's reelection campaign still owes El Paso thousands of dollars, according to the Center for Public Integrity. The center reports that the total with late fees is now $569,204, according to a July 18 invoice to the Trump campaign.
"It's ridiculous and unconscionable. The city of El Paso is an economically challenged community," El Paso County Commissioner Dave Stout said of the Trump camp's failure to pay.
The arena where Trump held his February rally and the Walmart where Saturday's massacre occurred are in the county precinct that Stout, a Democrat, represents. He said he "adamantly" opposes Trump's visiting El Paso this week.
"He's going to be throwing salt into the wound _ a very, very deep wound. And this community needs healing, not Donald Trump," Stout said.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who met the deadline to pay El Paso for expenses related to his February rally, also said Trump should stay away from a city in mourning.
O'Rourke said Trump shouldn't come because he "helped created the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible" and has stoked fear about immigrants through his rhetoric. Authorities are considering federal hate crime and firearms charges, as well as a state capital murder charge, against the accused 21-year-old gunman, who reportedly wrote an anti-immigrant manifesto.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents El Paso, also said Trump isn't welcome.
"He should not come here while we are in mourning," Escobar told MSNBC's Morning Joe. "I would encourage the president's staff members to have him do a little self-reflection. I would encourage them to show him his own words and his actions at the rallies."
The two rallies Feb. 11 sparked a lot of attention as Trump visited to prop up the need for a border wall as he also made false claims about the city's crime. O'Rourke, the former congressman, had not announced plans to run for president but held a march and rally to counter the president's points.
The El Paso Times reported in June that both rallies received accommodations from the city related to security and transportation. O'Rourke received a bill for over $21,000 for police officers used during his march. O'Rourke's invoice was due May 24 and the campaign just made the payment deadline.
Trump's campaign did not respond to questions from The Dallas Morning News about when the payment would be made.
City officials could offset the current loss by dipping into sales tax revenue and using $400,000 in back taxes owed by a high-profile El Paso businessman, the Times reported.
The Trump campaign paid $5,000 upfront to use the El Paso County Coliseum. The campaign owes over $470,000 in fees from six city departments, according to the invoice. More than $380,000 is owed to the Police Department.
It is not unusual for presidential candidates to have outstanding debts in cities where they hold rallies. During the 2016 presidential cycle, the Center for Public Integrity reported that at least three dozen municipal governments and law enforcement agencies said campaigns ignored hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding security bills for campaign events.
