With one week to go before the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton’s strong national lead had all but evaporated following the announcement from former FBI Director James Comey that the bureau was reopening its probe into Clinton’s emails — a huge twist in a race with just 11 days before Election Day.
Clinton’s national lead had dwindled to 3.5% on FiveThirtyEight and to 1.7% on RealClearPolitics — figures very close to her final national popular vote margin of +2.1%.
I’ll say it for the 1,000th time since we started this series: National polls were pretty accurate in 2016. They weren’t the problem.
In 2020, Joe Biden’s national lead has shrunk over the past week, but it’s not only contracting at a pace slower than Clinton’s evaporated; Donald Trump has to make up much more ground vs. Biden than he did vs. Clinton.
After briefly leading nationally by double-digits, Biden’s lead is down to 9.5% on FiveThirtyEight and 7.8% on RealClearPolitics, which is still a much, much stronger position than Hillary Clinton was in with one week to go.
For this exercise, let’s assume that like in 2016, the final national popular vote comes out somewhere between FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics’ averages from seven days before Election Day.
That means a Biden popular vote victory of about 8% or so. While Trump can most definitely win the Electoral College without winning the popular vote as he did in 2016, it’s highly, highly unlikely — if not impossible — for him to win the Electoral College while losing the popular vote by 8%.
When Trump lost the popular vote by 2.1% in 2016, he eked out an Electoral College victory by a margin of fewer than 80,000 votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. While the president certainly has an Electoral College advantage that allows him to lose the popular vote by a substantial margin, it’s certainly not strong enough to withstand an eight-point loss nationally.
Even when looking at state polls, it’s clear Biden has a stronger lead than Clinton had in Michigan, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. Biden’s lead is similar to Clinton’s in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, but that can be at least partially attributed to the fact that neither state was heavily polled in the final weeks of the 2016 race since the two were thought to be somewhat safe states for Democrats.
Of course, the race isn’t over yet, and if Biden’s national lead narrows further over the final week — something that can’t be ruled out following President Trump turning in a much stronger debate performance last week than he did in the first debate — it could certainly be competitive again, assuming a national polling error.
But as of today, it’s looking like the president is going to have to hope the polls are more wrong than they were in 2016 — which is not a great spot to be in given the fact that pollsters have made significant adjustments in the past four years and people often forget that 2012 polls were actually too pro-Mitt Romney.
National polls
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 45.0%, Donald Trump 41.5% (Clinton +3.5%, was Clinton +6.1% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 52.3%, Donald Trump 42.8% (Biden +9.5%, was Biden +10.7% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 47.0%, Donald Trump 45.3% (Clinton +1.7%, was Clinton +5.5% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 50.8%, Donald Trump 43.0% (Biden +7.8%, was Biden +8.9% previous week)
Actual national popular vote in 2016: Hillary Clinton 48.2%, Donald Trump 46.1% (Clinton +2.1%)
Pennsylvania
FiveThirtyEight projected vote share one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 49.4%, Donald Trump 44.9% (Clinton +4.5%, was Clinton +6.5% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 50.2%, Donald Trump 45.1% (Biden +5.1%, was Biden +6.7% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 47.9%, Donald Trump 42.8% (Clinton +5.1%, was Clinton +4.3% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 49.8%, Donald Trump 45.0% (Biden +4.8%, was Biden +4.4% previous week)
Actual Pennsylvania results in 2016: Donald Trump 48.2%, Hillary Clinton 47.5% (Trump +0.7%)
Wisconsin
FiveThirtyEight projected vote share one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 49.3%, Donald Trump 44.9% (Clinton +4.4%, was Clinton +7.1% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 51.4%, Donald Trump 44.3% (Biden +7.1%, was Biden +7.3% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 46.7%, Donald Trump 41.3% (Clinton +5.4%, was Clinton +6.5% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 49.8%, Donald Trump 44.3% (Biden +5.5%, was Biden +6.0% previous week)
Actual Wisconsin results in 2016: Donald Trump 47.2%, Hillary Clinton 46.5% (Trump +0.7%)
Michigan
FiveThirtyEight projected vote share one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 48.8%, Donald Trump 44.1% (Clinton +4.7%, was Clinton +7.8% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 50.9%, Donald Trump 42.5% (Biden +8.4%, was Biden +8.0% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 46.7%, Donald Trump 40.3% (Clinton +6.4%, was Clinton +9.5% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 50.6%, Donald Trump 41.6% (Biden +9.0%, was Biden +6.8% previous week)
Most Popular
1. The world’s first thrill ride once towered over San Francisco’s Haight Street
2. Billionaire investor accused of blaring ‘Gilligan’s Island’ song on loop to torment neighbor
3. A mother told Biden about her transgender 8-year-old child. Then came the attacks.
4. ‘Constant party house’: Neighbors angered by Tahoe Airbnb homes
5. California projected an October surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. It didn’t happen.
6. 7 bodies, nothing stolen: Were killings at California marijuana grow ‘a message’?
7. Trump’s $250 million coronavirus ad campaign had ‘partisan’ edge, down to the celebrities chosen to participate
Actual Michigan results in 2016: Donald Trump 47.5%, Hillary Clinton 47.3% (Trump +0.2%)
Arizona
FiveThirtyEight projected vote share one week before Election Day in 2016: Donald Trump 47.5%, Hillary Clinton 45.8% (Trump +1.7%, was Clinton +0.4% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 48.8%, Donald Trump 45.8% (Biden +3.0%, was Biden +3.8% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Donald Trump 47.0%, Hillary Clinton 44.0% (Trump +3.0%, was Clinton +1.5% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 48.8%, Donald Trump 46.4% (Biden +2.4%, was Biden +3.1% previous week)
Actual Arizona results in 2016: Donald Trump 48.1%, Hillary Clinton 44.6% (Trump +3.5%)
Florida
FiveThirtyEight projected vote share one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 48.0%, Donald Trump 47.7% (Clinton +0.3%, was Clinton +3.4% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 49.2%, Donald Trump 46.9% (Biden +2.3%, was Biden +3.9% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Donald Trump 46.5%, Hillary Clinton 45.9% (Trump +0.6%, was Clinton +1.8% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 49.0%, Donald Trump 47.2% (Biden +1.8%, was Biden +1.4% previous week)
Actual Florida results in 2016: Donald Trump 49.0%, Hillary Clinton 47.8% (Trump +1.2%)
North Carolina
FiveThirtyEight projected vote share one week before Election Day in 2016: Hillary Clinton 47.9%, Donald Trump 47.7% (Clinton +0.2%, was Clinton +2.6% previous week)
FiveThirtyEight average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 49.2%, Donald Trump 46.7% (Biden +2.5%, was Biden +3.2% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2016: Donald Trump 46.8%, Hillary Clinton 46.6% (Trump +0.2%, was Clinton +2.7% previous week)
RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day in 2020: Joe Biden 49.0%, Donald Trump 47.8% (Biden +1.2%, was Biden +2.7% previous week)
Actual North Carolina results in 2016: Donald Trump 49.8%, Hillary Clinton 46.2% (Trump +3.6%)
SFGATE is reporting on how the current 2020 presidential election polling averages compare to the polling averages at the same time in the 2016 presidential election. After the election, SFGATE will examine whether the polls in 2020 were more or less accurate than the 2016 polls.