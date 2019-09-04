You can pull the decorative skeletons out of the closet, stream "Monster Mash" from your iPod and put on your pointiest witch's hat. But it isn't a Halloween party until you prepare some gruesomely themed food.
When planning my own Halloween party, I try to stay away from dishes that evoke bodily fluids. I'm not always successful, but I try. I'm borrowing a couple ideas from "The Monster's Cookbook: Everyday Recipes for the Living, Dead and Undead" by Hoxton Street Monster Supplies (Mitchell Beazley 2016, $14.99). These are appetizing creations to serve alongside my own witches' fingers and eyeball canapes. The piece de resistance: a skull-shaped meatloaf, oozing ketchup from the spot where a meat cleaver is handily inserted.
EYEBALLS ON TOAST
18 thin baguette slices, toasted
6 tablespoons sun-dried tomato pesto or caponata
18 small (1-inch) mozzarella balls
6 pimiento-stuffed green olives, sliced thin
Spread a teaspoon of pesto on each baguette toast. Place a mozzarella ball on top of the pesto. Place an olive slice on top of the mozzarella ball to resemble an eyeball. Arrange on a platter and serve immediately. Makes 18 pieces.
WITCHES' FINGERS IN BANDAGES
1 (12-ounce) package cocktail-size frankfurters (about 36)
1 (8-ounce) sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
Ketchup
Sliced almonds
1. Use a sharp chef's knife to cut off about { inch diagonally from one end of each hot dog, to create a "fingernail bed."
2. Cut puff pastry into {-inch-by-3-inch strips. Wrap each hot dog in a piece of pastry, overlapping the edges slightly and leaving both ends visible, fingernail bed facing seam-side up. Place seam-side down on a baking sheet. Place baking sheet in freezer for 15 minutes, or cover with plastic and freeze for up to 1 week.
3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake until pastry is puffed and golden, about 20 minutes. Arrange on a platter, squeeze or spread ketchup onto fingernail bed, place a sliced almond "fingernail" on ketchup, and serve. Makes 36 mini hot dogs.
SMALL INTESTINE SKEWERS
From "The Monster's Cookbook"
For the skewers:
1/3 cup dark soy sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
} pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into long, thin strips
10 bamboo skewers
For the sauce:
\ cup peanut butter
1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
{ teaspoon ground coriander
{ teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch paprika or chili powder
{ cup water
Cucumber, cut into strips, to serve
1. Make the skewers: Place the soy sauce, sesame oil and five-spice powder in a bowl and mix together. Add the chicken and toss together to coat in the marinade. Cover and let stand to marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour, stirring from time to time.
2. Thread the chicken, zigzag fashion, onto 10 soaked bamboo skewers (soaking them in warm water for 30 minutes will prevent the sticks from burning while cooking), and place the chicken under a preheated broiler for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until golden and cooked through.
3. Meanwhile, put all the sauce ingredients, except the cucumber, in a small saucepan and heat, stirring, until warm and well-mixed. Transfer to a small serving bowl.
4. Place the bowl of sauce on a serving plate with the cucumber on one side and the hot chicken skewers around it. Makes 10 skewers.
ZOMBIE MEATLOAF
For the meatloaf:
2 pounds ground chuck or meatloaf mix
1 large yellow onion
1 large egg
1 \ cups Panko breadcrumbs
{ cup plus 2 tablespoons ketchup, divided
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
Ground black pepper
For the face:
1 black olive, cut in half
1 hard-boiled egg, halved crosswise
7 or 8 slivered almonds
Ketchup for garnishing
1. Make the meatloaf: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil.
2. In a large bowl, combine chuck, onion, egg, breadcrumbs, { cup ketchup, cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper, and mix with your hands or a spatula until evenly blended.
3. Pat mixture into an oval approximately 9 inches long and 5 inches across. Place on baking sheet and further shape into a skull, narrowing one end of the oval to create a chin. Press the back of a small ice cream scoop into the wider part of the skull to make hollows for the eyes and mouth. Bake until meat is cooked through (160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer), about 1 hour. Brush with remaining 2 tablespoons ketchup, cook another 5 minutes, and remove from oven. Let stand 15 minutes.
4. Decorate the meatloaf: Transfer the meatloaf to a serving platter. Press an olive half into the yolk sides of the egg halves. Place the eggs in the eye hollows. Insert slivered almonds into mouth to resemble teeth. Drizzle ketchup on and around meatloaf to resemble blood. Slice and serve. Makes 6 servings.
SKULLS ON A STICK
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
{ cup unpopped popcorn
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
{ cup packed light brown sugar
1 (10.5-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Light corn syrup for decorating
Small candies for decorating
1. Spray a large mixing bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
2. Heat the vegetable oil over high heat in a large, heavy pot. Add the popcorn, cover and cook, shaking the pot occasionally to keep the popcorn from burning. When the popcorn stops popping, remove the pan from the heat, and place the popcorn in a large bowl.
3. Add the butter, brown sugar and marshmallows to the pan and cook over medium heat, stirring, until the mixture is melted and smooth. Stir in the vanilla. Pour it over popcorn, stirring with a nonstick spatula to coat.
4. Spray a 1-cup dry measure with cooking spray. While the popcorn mixture is still warm, scoop a rounded spoonful into the measuring cup, remove and mold with your hands into a skull shape around a Popsicle stick. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining popcorn, to make 8 skull pops. Pour a little bit of corn syrup into a small bowl. With a small, clean paint brush, apply some corn syrup to candies and place them on popcorn skulls. Let stand to dry, about 30 minutes. Makes 8 skulls.
CLOTTED BLOOD CAKES
From "The Monster's Cookbook"
7 ounces white chocolate, broken into pieces, divided
1 stick unsalted butter
3 eggs
1 cup superfine sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
{ cup dried cranberries, divided
1. Line a 7-by-11-by-2-inch baking pan with nonstick parchment paper and snip diagonally into the corners so the paper fits snugly.
2. Melt half the chocolate and the stick of butter in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract in a separate bowl with a handheld electric mixer until light and frothy and the beater leaves a trail when lifted.
3. Fold the chocolate and butter mixture into the beaten eggs with a metal spoon. Sift the flour and baking powder over the top, then fold in gently. Chop the remaining chocolate and fold half of it into the mixture with half the cranberries.
4. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and scatter with the remaining chocolate and cranberries. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes until well risen. Let cool in the pan.
5. Lift out of the pan, peel off the paper, and cut the cake into 20 squares. Makes 20 squares.
