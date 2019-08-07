Aug. 07-- Aug. 7--Turnout in Tuesday's primary election was 23.9 percent, according to the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
It's a number that will rise in the days ahead as more mail-in ballots are received and tabulated. Tuesday night's preliminary results included ballots from 10,005 voters. The Auditor's Office had received 11,262 ballots as of Tuesday.
Participation is in line with recent odd-year primaries: 24.4 percent in 2017, 26.3 percent in 2015, 25.4 percent in 2013 and 25.8 percent in 2011, according to the Auditor's Office.
The canvassing board will meet to review challenged ballots on Aug. 19, with certification scheduled Aug. 20.