Sunday
6:30 a.m. (FS1) DFL Soccer Frankfurt at RB Leipzig.
7 (ESPN) Baseball Little League World Series. Third Place.
8:25 (NBCSN) EPL Soccer Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur.
9 (ESPN) Baseball Little League World Series.
9 (GOLF) PGA Golf Tour Championship. Final Round.
9 (FS1) DFL Soccer VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin.
10 (KREM, KIRO) eSports
10:30 (KING) (KHQ) PGA Golf Tour Championship. Final Round.
10:30 (GOLF) LPGA Golf CP Open. Final Round.
11 (KREM, KIRO) BIG3 Basketball Playoffs. (
11 (ESPN2) H.S. Football Southern Columbia vs. Hammond School.
11 (TBS) MLB Baseball Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs.
11:30 (ESPN) Serie A Soccer Genoa at AS Roma.
11:30 (FS1) NASCAR Truck Racing Chevrolet Silverado 250. Gander Outdoors Series.
Noon (KXLY, KOMO) Baseball Little League World Series. World Championship.
12:30 p.m. (KZJO) NFL Football Pre-season. Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers.
1 (KREM, KIRO) PBR Bull Riding Music City Knockout.
1 (ROOT) MLB Baseball Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners.
1:30 (GOLF) Korn Ferry Golf Boise Open. Final Round.
1:30 (NBCSN) PLL Lacrosse Chrome vs. Redwoods.
3 (FS1) MLS Soccer Columbus Crew at FC Cincinnati.
3:30 (GOLF) CHAMPS Golf Boeing Classic. Final Round.
4 (KZJO) WNBA Basketball Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm.
4 (ESPN) MLB Baseball New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers.
4 (NBCSN) AMA Motorcycle Racing Sacramento Mile. American Flat Track.
5 (KING, KHQ) NFL Football Pre-season. Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans.
5 (ROOT) DFL Soccer Bayern Munich at Schalke.
5:30 (FS1) MLS Soccer Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas.
7 (ESPN2) WATL Axe Throwing U.S. Open Tournament.
7 (NBCSN) IAAF Track & Field Meeting de Paris. Diamond League.
7:30 (FS1) MLS Soccer Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC.
9 (NBCSN) Badminton World Championship.
10 (NBCSN) UCI Cycling Vuelta a España. Stage 2 Benidorm — Calpe.
11:30 (ROOT) WNBA Basketball Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm.
Midnight (ESPN2) MLB Baseball New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Monday
9 a.m. (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s First Round.
3 p.m. (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s First Round.
4 (ESPN) MLB Baseball St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers.
4 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s First Round.
7 (ESPN, ROOT) MLB Baseball New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners.
7 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Seattle at Washington. Women’s.
11 (ESPN2) MLB Baseball St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers.
Midnight (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Seattle at Washington. Women’s.
1 a.m. (ESPN2) MLB Baseball New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners.
3 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Seattle at Washington. Women’s.
4 (ROOT) DFL Soccer Frankfurt at RB Leipzig.
Tuesday
9 a.m. (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s First Round.
9 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Seattle at Washington. Women’s.
Noon (TNT) UEFA Soccer Champions League.
4 p.m. (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s First Round.
4 (ESPN2) WNBA Basketball Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics.
7 (KZJO) WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun.
7 (ROOT) MLB Baseball New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners.
7 (FS1) MLB Baseball Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels.
2 a.m. (ROOT) WNBA Basketball Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm.
Wednesday
9 a.m. (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Second Round.
Noon (TNT) UEFA Soccer Champions League. APOEL vs. Ajax.
1 p.m. (ROOT) MLB Baseball New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners.
4 (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Second Round.
7 (FS1) MFL Soccer Cruz Azul at Tijuana.
2:30 a.m. (GOLF) EPGA Golf European Masters. Round 1.
Thursday
6:30 a.m. (GOLF) EPGA Golf European Masters. Round 1.
9 (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Second Round.
9 (NBCSN) UCI Cycling Vuelta a España. Stage 6 Mora de Rubielos — Ares del Maestrat.
11 (NBCSN) IAAF Track & Field Weltklasse Zürich. Diamond League.
2:30 p.m. (GOLF) LPGA Golf Portland Classic. Round 1.
3 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Second Round.
3 (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing K&N Series.
4 (ESPN) NCAA Football UCLA at Cincinnati.
4 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Second Round.
4 (FS1) FIFA Soccer International Friendly. Portugal vs. United States. Women’s.
5 (ROOT) MLB Baseball Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers.
6 (FS1) NCAA Football South Dakota State University at Minnesota.
6:30 (KCPQ, KAYU) NFL Football Pre-season. Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks.
7 (PAC-12) NCAA Football Kent State at Arizona State.
7:15 (ESPN) NCAA Football Utah at BYU.
9 (NBCSN) Rowing FISA World Championship. Semifinal.
12:30 a.m. (ROOT) NFL Football Pre-season. Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks.
1:30 (PAC-12) NCAA Football Kent State at Arizona State.
1:55 (ESPN2) F1 Auto Racing Belgian Grand Prix. Practice.
2:30 (GOLF) EPGA Golf European Masters. Round 2.
Friday
6:30 a.m. (GOLF) EPGA Golf European Masters. Round 2.
9 (ESPN) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Third Round.
10 (GOLF) Korn Ferry Golf Tour Championship. Round 1.
10 (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Xfinity Series Practice.
11 (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing Bojangles’ Southern 500. Monster Energy Cup Series Practice.
11 (PAC-12) NCAA Football Kent State at Arizona State.
Noon (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Xfinity Series Final Practice.
1 p.m. (GOLF) CHAMPS Golf Shaw Charity Classic. Round 1.
1 (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing Bojangles’ Southern 500. Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice.
1 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Battle at the Banc. Florida vs. USC. Women’s.
3 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Third Round.
3 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Florida State vs. UCLA. Women’s.
3:30 (GOLF) LPGA Golf Portland Classic. Round 2.
4 (ESPN) NCAA Football University of Wisconsin (Madison) at South Florida.
4 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Third Round.
4 (FS1) NCAA Football Tulsa at Michigan State.
5 (ROOT) MLB Baseball Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers.
7 (ESPN) NCAA Football Colorado State vs. Colorado.
7 (NBCSN) IMSA Auto Racing GT Challenge at VIR. Pilot Challenge.
7 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Pennsylvania at Stanford. Women’s.
7:30 (FS1) NCAA Football Oklahoma State at Oregon State.
9 (NBCSN) Rowing FISA World Championship. Semifinal and Final.
9 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Utah State at Utah. Women’s.
Midnight (ESPN) UFC UFC Preliminaries.
1:30 a.m. (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Pennsylvania at Stanford. Women’s.
2:55 (ESPN2) F1 Auto Racing Belgian Grand Prix. Practice.
3:30 (GOLF) EPGA Golf European Masters. Round 3.
4 (PAC-12) NCAA Soccer Utah State at Utah. Women’s.
4:25 (NBCSN) EPL Soccer Newcastle United at Southampton.
Saturday
6:30 a.m. (FS1) DFL Soccer FSV Mainz at Bayern Munich.
6:55 (NBCSN) EPL Soccer Sheffield United at Chelsea.
8 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Third Round.
9 (KXLY, KOMO) NCAA Football Mississippi (Ole Miss) at Memphis.
9 (KCPQ, KAYU) NCAA Football Florida Atlantic at Ohio State.
9 (ESPN) NCAA Football South Alabama at Nebraska.
9 (FS1) NCAA Football Northern Iowa at Iowa State.
9:30 (KING, KHQ) EPL Soccer Liverpool at Burnley.
9:30 (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Xfinity Series Qualifying.
10 (GOLF) Korn Ferry Golf Tour Championship. Round 2.
11 (NBCSN) NASCAR Auto Racing Bojangles’ Southern 500. Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying.
Noon (PAC-12) NCAA Football Eastern Washington at Washington.
12:30 p.m. (KXLY, KOMO) NCAA Football Duke vs. Alabama.
12:30 (ESPN) NCAA Football South Carolina vs. North Carolina (Chapel Hill).
1 (KING, KHQ) NASCAR Auto Racing Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Xfinity Series.
1 (KCPQ, KAYU) NCAA Football Northwestern at Stanford.
1 (GOLF) CHAMPS Golf Shaw Charity Classic. Round 2.
1 (ROOT) NCAA Football Montana State at Texas Tech.
1 (FS1) MLB Baseball New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies.
1 (NBCSN) Dirt Racing Lucas Oil Late Model Series.
2 (NBCSN) Dirt Racing Lucas Oil Late Model Series.
3 (NBCSN) IndyCar Auto Racing Grand Prix of Portland. IndyCar Series Qualifying.
3:30 (GOLF) LPGA Golf Portland Classic. Round 3.
3:30 (PAC-12) NCAA Football UC Davis at California.
4 (ESPN) NCAA Football Boise State vs. Florida State.
4 (ESPN2) ITF Tennis U.S. Open. Men’s and Women’s Third Round.
4:30 (KXLY, KOMO) NCAA Football Auburn vs. Oregon.
4:30 (FS1) NCAA Football Miami (OH) at Iowa.
5 (KCPQ, KAYU) Boxing PBC Fight Night. Erislandy Lara vs. Ramón Álvarez.
5 (ROOT) MLB Baseball Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers.
5:30 (KZJO) NFL Football Pre-season. Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks.
7 (NBCSN) AMA Motorcycle Racing Peoria TT. American Flat Track.
7 (PAC-12) NCAA Football New Mexico State at Washington State.
7:30 (ESPN) NCAA Football Fresno State at USC.
8:30 (FS1) NCAA Football Florida Atlantic at Ohio State.
9 (NBCSN) Rowing FISA World Championship. Final.
11:30 (FS1) NCAA Football Northwestern at Stanford.
Midnight (ROOT) MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers.
1:30 (PAC-12) NCAA Football UC Davis at California.
3 a.m. (GOLF) EPGA Golf European Masters. Final Round.
4 (ESPN2) F1 Auto Racing Belgian Grand Prix. Qualifying.
4 (PAC-12) NCAA Football New Mexico State at Washington State.
5:55 (NBCSN) EPL Soccer Wolverhampton at Everton.