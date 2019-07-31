MIAMI _ The Twins picked up Giants right-handed reliever Sam Dyson at the Major League Baseball trade deadline Wednesday.
In 49 games this season Dyson is 4-1 with a 2.47 ERA. He has 47 strikeouts in 51 innings and a WHIP of 0.902.
Tyson has also pitched for Toronto, Miami and Texas in his eight-year career. His final year of arbitration eligibility is 2020, so he's under team control through next season.
Three prospects _ Jaylin Davis, Kai-Wei Teng and Prelander Berroa _ will go the Giants in return.
Davis is a 25-year-old right fielder at Class AAA Rochester. Teng, signed as a free agent from Taiwan two years ago, is a 6-4, 260-pound right-handed starter for Class A Cedar Rapids. Berroa, 19, is a right-handed pitcher at rookie league Elizabethton who was signed three years ago out of the Dominican Republic.
Dyson, 31, had a strong 2018 season, pitching 74 games with a WHIP (walks and hits per inning) of 1.081 and an ERA of 2.69. He has appeared in 364 career major league games after being drafted by the Blue Jays in the fourth round in 2010 out of South Carolina.
His 326 games since the start of 2015 is tied for third most in baseball.
Davis hit .298 with 25 home runs in 99 games split between Class AA Pensacola and Rochester. Berroa made seven starts for the E Twins and was 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA. Teng, 20, started eight games for the Kernels and was 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA.
The move for Dyson was the second deal made by the Twins; they picked up reliever Sergio Romo from Miami on Saturday.
Over the past month, the team has revamped its bullpen by parting ways with relievers Adalberto Mejia, Matt Magill, Mike Morin and Blake Parker. All four signed with other major league teams.
The biggest splash at Wednesday's deadline came when the Houston Astros got All-Star starter Zack Greinke from Arizona to add to an already loaded rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. The Astros quickly emerge as the American League favorite with that trade.
The Twins were told, a source confirmed, that they were on Greinke's 15-team no-trade list and he wouldn't waive that stipulation.
