CHICAGO _ Two Chicago police officers have been fired a decade after they were first accused of hitting a child in their care and failing to seek medical attention for the 8-year-old boy, who suffered fractures to the face and arm that the child said was inflicted by one of the officers.
In voting 9-0 to dismiss Officers Yasmina Vaval and Teresa Foster, the Chicago Police Board said it was "deeply troubled" that this case, and others, take so long to resolve.
"The Board continues to be deeply troubled by cases such as this, in which the charges were filed more than nine years after an incident occurs," the board wrote in a 28-page decision handed down last week. "In this case, the impact was particularly serious on the victim, who was eight years old when abused and is now an adult."
The alleged abuse occurred in 2008 and 2009. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services removed the boy and two other children from the officers' home at the end of 2009 after finding evidence of abuse. It took about six years for the now-defunct Independent Police Review Authority to complete its investigation and recommend the dismissal of Vaval and Foster.
Nearly four more years passed before city officials filed disciplinary charges and referred the case to the Police Board.
Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for the city's Law Department, blamed "parallel investigations by other law enforcement and child welfare agencies" for why it took so long for IPRA to investigate the case, and for officials to bring disciplinary charges against the officers, including for mistreatment, making false statements and bringing discredit to the Police Department. IPRA has since been replaced by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability under a series of reforms.
"While this matter may have spanned numerous years, the end result is that (city officials were) successful in separating these officers from the police department," McCaffrey said in a statement.
The officers have not been criminally charged, even though the board cited instances of the officers inflicting harm and lying to police and DCFS workers about it. The Cook County state's attorney's office reviewed the case in March 2010 and concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to file criminal charges, the office's spokeswoman, Tandra Simonton, said in a statement.
The officers and their attorney were unavailable for comment.
In its decision, the Police Board detailed several incidents between spring 2008 and November 2009 where one or both officers "physically maltreated" the boy or did not seek prompt medical attention.
The officers, who are married, became foster parents to three boys _ 6, 8 and 9 _ at the end of 2007. The boy at the center of the allegations suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and "had cognitive disabilities," according to the board's report. Foster also has two biological children.
The first allegation dates to the spring of 2008 when the boy was found to have a fracture to a bone that supported one of his eyes. There was a delay in treating the fracture and doctors were not able to correct the damage, according to the board's report.
While the boy accused one of the officers of punching him, the board said there was "conflicting evidence." As for the delay in seeking treatment, the board noted that it could not clearly blame the officers since DCFS workers were also involved in the boy's care.
In February 2009, Vaval adopted the boy and the two other foster children.
On April 29 of that year, the boy got into trouble at school and brought a note home for either officer to sign. The next day, he came to school with bruising on his arms and legs, the board reported. The boy told school staff that the officers had "whipped" him. The school's social worker contacted DCFS to report possible child abuse.
A DCFS investigator interviewed the boy, who told her Vaval whipped him on the hands and hurt his arm as he tried to protect himself. The boy also told the investigator that Foster beat him on his buttocks with his pants down, and that he used his hands to try and protect himself.
The two other adopted children corroborated his account. During a June hearing, the investigator testified that Vaval initially denied any physical contact with the boy. She claimed the boy sucked on his arms to create bruising and injured his legs by rubbing them on the rail of his bunk bed.
The investigator, however, saw no way the rails of the boy's bed could injure him in the way Vaval described, according to the board. Vaval later admitted whipping the boy with a belt on his hands, while Foster denied hitting him at all.
The investigator urged Vaval to take the boy to a doctor. The boy was taken May 1 to an emergency room, where records show bruising on the back of each thigh and both forearms. The DCFS investigator reached out to the doctor, who examined the boy and had questions about his injuries. But the doctor never called the investigator, who could not reach the boy's therapist. She closed out the case without indicating child abuse, the board found.
While a Chicago police detective reported the boy told medical staff his injuries were self-inflicted, the board found the boy's "recantation" at the hospital "meaningless, given the presence of Officer Vaval."
The board cited the DCFS investigator's testimony that she believed Vaval and Foster caused the boy's injuries, a finding corroborated by the boy's account outside the presence of the two officers and the accounts of the two other adopted children. The board said it also considered the timing of the injuries after getting a note from school.
"When the evidence is viewed in its totality, it is clear that Officer Vaval whipped (the boy) on his hands with a belt and Officer Foster beat him on the other parts of his body," the board wrote. "The Board finds that not only did Officer Vaval physically maltreat (the boy), but she also failed to protect him from the beating he received from Officer Foster."
The board determined that Vaval would never have taken the boy to a doctor unless told to do so by DCFS.
In November 2009, Vaval was accused of failing to seek medical treatment after the boy apparently suffered a seizure and, in another incident, lost consciousness after hitting his head in the bathroom. At least one of the officers claimed the boy did not have a seizure and, in the other incident, had faked passing out.
"It is apparent to the Board that ... the officers attempted to minimize (the boy's) seizure and loss of consciousness," the report stated.
The same month, a staffer at the boy's school again saw bruising on his hands and reported that he was complaining of pain, according to the board. The staff reported suspected abuse to DCFS and another investigator took the case.
A Chicago police detective saw bruising on the boy's right hand, right forearm, left shoulder, right shoulder blade, back and left thigh, according to the board. A doctor from La Rabida Children's Hospital on the South Side examined the boy and documented the bruising, along with "linear marks" on the back of his right hip and a fracture of the left arm caused by blunt trauma within the past week, the board said.
DCFS removed the three children from the home shortly after the November incident.
In firing Vaval, the board said she showed disregard for the boy's safety. "Officer Vaval's intentional and material false statement about criminal activity also render her unfit to be a Chicago police officer," the board wrote.
As for Foster, the board said she tried to cover up her abuse of the boy by "repeatedly falsely stating to Chicago police detectives that she did not inflict any injuries on the child."
The officers can appeal their firings to the Cook County Circuit Court.
