Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--During a sermon, representatives from two churches and a pantry organization played roles of the innkeeper, wounded man and good Samaritan from the well-known biblical parable.
The wounded man pleaded for someone to help -- or at least notice -- him, while the innkeeper eventually provided a place for him to heal. The man who played the Samaritan explained to churchgoers how the story exemplifies the importance of a deepened relationship between the three organizations.
"Being in covenant is like being in a warm, therapeutic relationship where I trust you and you trust me," said the Rev. Ken Kerr, pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of the Gentle Shepherd. "I believe that's what Christ calls us to be as ministries, in touch with each other."
The joint service, held at Vancouver United Church of Christ, celebrated a new covenant between the two churches and Martha's Pantry. All three organizations are headquartered in the same building, 1220 N.E. 68th St. in Hazel Dell. The proximity prompted more resource sharing between the groups, a pact that is now set in writing.
"It's us together as a community. We have such incredible resources developed," said Vicki Smith, the pantry's longtime executive director. "The covenant simply defines that for future generations."