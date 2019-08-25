Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--Two people were displaced by a house fire Saturday morning in Vancouver's Rose Village neighborhood.
Vancouver fire crews were dispatched shortly before 10:15 a.m. to 3601 N St., for a report of a structure fire. The first engine arrived within four minutes and found smoke coming from a bedroom window and the front door, Vancouver Fire spokesman Joe Hudson said in an email.
Firefighters stretched a hose line to the window, where they first attacked the blaze from the outside and then pulled another hose line inside the home, Hudson said. The fire was out within five minutes. No one was injured.
In total, two Vancouver fire engines, a Clark County Fire District 6 engine, a Vancouver fire truck, and a battalion chief from Vancouver and Fire District 6 responded. Another truck and engine were requested after the first arriving crews confirmed there was a working house fire, Hudson said.
Red Cross was requested to assist two residents who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Vancouver Fire Marshal's Office.