July 29-- Jul. 29--Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash were injured early Monday morning just outside of Battle Ground city limits.
Fire personnel, EMS and Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 6:43 a.m. to the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and Northeast 167th Avenue for a serious crash with injuries, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Two vehicles were off the side of the road at the intersection, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.
First responders administered aid to a 17-year-old boy, who was unconscious and suffered severe injuries. A 53-year-old woman was conscious and alert. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital. Their identities were not released, pending notification of relatives, the news release states.
Witnesses said an orange Mazda sedan, driven by the woman, was eastbound on Northeast 199th Street and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. The Mazda collided with a blue Volkswagen sedan, driven by the boy, that was southbound and in the intersection.
"Severe damage to the vehicles indicates that the Mazda was traveling at a sustained speed at the time of the collision," the news release reads. "This intersection is located in a rural area of Clark County, just outside of the Battle Ground city limits. It is controlled from four directions by stop signs and red flashing lights."
According to the scanner, the "second patient" refused to take a field sobriety test and did not want to answer questions about their sobriety. An officer said a warrant for a blood-alcohol test may be needed. A woman was also detained because she was trying to get a ride away from the scene. It is unknown if the woman and "second patient" are the same person.
The sheriff's office traffic unit is investigating the crash. Northeast 199th Street at Northeast 167th Avenue remains closed for the investigation.