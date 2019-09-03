Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--The Yakima Police Department will celebrate the promotion of two of its employees to the rank of sergeant during a ceremony on Thursday.
A ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. at the Sunrise Rotary Pavilion at Franklin Park, according to a news release. The community is invited.
Scott Grant joined the YPD as a police officer in November 2007. Before that, Grant served as an officer for the Toppenish Police Department and worked as a security officer for a private company.
Jason Masters became a YPD corrections officer in November 2005. He served as a corrections officer for Yakima County for two years before joining the YPD.