SEATTLE _ What started off promising, with three solid innings from rookie left-hander Tyler Alexander, quickly turned in the fourth inning and led to another blowout loss.
In his third start of the season, Alexander allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings, oft-used lefty Nick Ramirez was hit around late and the Detroit Tigers lost to the Seattle Mariners, 8-1, at T-Mobile Park for the third straight day.
Alexander didn't allow a hit until the third inning but allowed three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers' offense couldn't back him, scoring one run on seven hits.
Alexander's final line: eight hits, four earned runs, one walk and nine strikeouts.
The Tigers (30-70) scored once, when JaCoby Jones opened the third with a double, followed by an RBI single from Niko Goodrum. They had three hits the rest of the way.
For his third big league start, the 25-year-old Alexander wasn't bad. The Mariners (45-63) made an adjustment the second time around the lineup, taking pitches and laying off his breaking balls, which led to prolonged counts and hard-hit balls. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire certainly would have preferred to give Alexander a longer leash, but once he fell into trouble in the fifth inning _ facing a situation where the game could get out of control _ Gardenhire pulled him. The game eventually fell out of control, but it wasn't because of Alexander.
The Tigers aren't doing anything at the plate right now. Not taking good at-bats, not forcing the issue, nothing, really. There was a flash in the fourth, back-to-back singles, but Jeimer Candelario grounded into a double play and that was that. The Tigers had two players in the starting lineup _ Nicholas Castellanos and Brandon Dixon _ hitting over .260 on the season.
Goodrum, who spent much of the recent past at shortstop while Jordy Mercer worked his way back from an injury, continued to have an adventure in the outfield. He misplayed a deep fly ball to right field, before a blooper fell in, which powered a four-run inning for Seattle, putting the game away. Goodrum, who played left field on Friday, hasn't been taking good routes to the ball.
___
(c)2019 Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.