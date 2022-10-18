Traders work as screens display the trading information for Kroger and Albertsons on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work as screens display the trading information for Kroger Co and Albertsons Cos Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. senators who scrutinize antitrust issues expressed "serious concerns" about grocery company Kroger Co's plan to buy rival Albertsons Cos Inc, and said they would hold a hearing next month on the $25 billion deal.



