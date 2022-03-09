Surgeon Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MD leads a team placing a genetically-modified pig heart into a storage device at the Xenotransplant lab before its transplant on David Bennett, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. January 7, 2022. Picture taken January 7, 2022. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM)/Handout via REUTERS.
David Bennett, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease, poses with surgeon Bartley P. Griffith, MD before he received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. in an undated photograph. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM)/Handout via REUTERS.
Surgeon Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MD leads a team placing a genetically-modified pig heart into a storage device at the Xenotransplant lab before its transplant on David Bennett, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. January 7, 2022. Picture taken January 7, 2022. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM)/Handout via REUTERS.
UMSOM
David Bennett, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease, poses with surgeon Bartley P. Griffith, MD before he received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. in an undated photograph. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM)/Handout via REUTERS.
(Reuters) - A 57-year-old man with terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart died on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), the hospital said.
David Bennett received the transplant on Jan 7.
His condition began deteriorating several days ago, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Bennett was given "compassionate palliative care" after it became clear that he would not recover.
Bennett was able to communicate with his family during his final hours, the hospital said.
Bennett first came to UMMC as a patient in October and was placed on a heart-lung bypass machine to keep him alive, but he was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant.
After Bennett was implanted with a pig heart that had been genetically modified to prevent rejection in a first-of-its-kind surgery, his son called the procedure "a miracle."
The surgery, performed by a team at the hospital, was among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant, a field made possible by new gene editing tools.
For Bennett, the procedure was his last option.
"Before consenting to receive the transplant, Mr. Bennett was fully informed of the procedure's risks, and that the procedure was experimental with unknown risks and benefits," the hospital said.
On Dec. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency authorization for the surgery in the hope of saving his life.
The transplanted heart performed "very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection," the hospital said on Wednesday.
Pigs have long been considered a source of potential transplants because their organs are so similar to humans.
Prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants had failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.