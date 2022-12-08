A HIMARS takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja

FILE PHOTO: A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

 INTS KALNINS

(This Dec. 8 story has been refiled to remove an extraneous paragraph)

By Mike Stone



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?