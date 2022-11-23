British top court to rule on Scottish independence case

Pro-Scottish independence campaigners protest outside the United Kingdom Supreme Court on Wednesday in London. 

 Peter Nicholls/Reuters

LONDON — The Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence without approval from the British parliament, the United Kingdom's top court ruled on Wednesday, dealing a hammer blow to nationalists' hopes of holding a vote next year.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), had announced earlier this year she intended to hold an advisory vote on secession next October, but that it had to be lawful and internationally recognised.



