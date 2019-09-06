Q: I had to have my '97 Honda Accord towed home because the starter wouldn't crank the engine. I have a friend who is interested in trying to fix it for me but he sounds a little perplexed about whether it might be the ignition switch or the battery or the starter for sure.
Is there a way these things can be checked to be sure of which part is really faulty rather than needlessly replacing parts? The battery is only one year old, so I don't think that's the problem. It is a four-cylinder stick shift.
_ Melissa
A: Thank you for your thorough vehicle description! The best way to diagnose a problem like this is to observe available voltage at various places such as the battery, the starter and the request circuit connection at the starter. Here are some ideas that might narrow this down without having to take any measurements:
Start by turning on the headlights and observing brightness before, and as a helper attempts to start the engine. If the lights begin bright and dim either not at all or only slightly, the battery and battery terminals should be fine. Dim headlights prior to the starting attempt point to a battery issue (discharged, not being charged, defective) or cable connection fault. If the lights dim more than noticeably as starting is attempted, this may also indicate a faulty cable connection or weak battery.
Do you hear any noises from under the hood as you attempt to operate the starter? If a fairly loud click or other noise occurs the ignition switch and clutch pedal switch are OK.
If no noises under hood are heard, listen very carefully for a faint click sound under the left side instrument panel as a starting attempt is made (cycle the key from run to start only to avoid confusion with other activity). This sound is emitted by the starter cut relay, which amplifies the strength of the under-dash request circuit in order to send a much more robust signal the rest of the way to the starter. The click sound is the electrical contacts of the relay smacking together, proving a successful signal to the relay but does not prove-out the contacts being effective conductors.
If no click is heard, the fault may lie within either the ignition switch or clutch switch. Try holding the key all the way to the start position and massage clutch pedal position, very slowly up and down, near the bottom of its travel. If even the slightest starter activity occurs, this switch is faulty.
Try also holding the clutch pedal firmly down and massaging the last bit of rotation of the key switch slowly back and forth. Again, should even the slightest starter activity occur, even briefly, the ignition switch is faulty. It should be noted that a faulty switch may also result in no activity at all.
If a relay click is heard but no sounds occur under the hood, you'd would want to test for a successful request circuit at the starter (a slender wire that plugs into a black plastic circular protrusion). This could be done with an unpowered automotive test light or a multimeter and is best done with the wire still connected. If the request looks good and all cable connections are tight, the starter is likely bad.
Starters and alternators typically last about 125-175,000 miles prior to wearing out. The starter on your four-cylinder 2.2L engine is quite easy to get to, particularly the battery cable and request circuit connections. Removal/replacement isn't as simple as it looks because the bottom bolt holding the starter to the engine is in a difficult place, best accessed from underneath the vehicle.
ABOUT THE WRITER
Brad Bergholdt is an automotive technology instructor at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose, Calif. Readers may send him email at bradbergholdt@gmail.com; he cannot make personal replies.
