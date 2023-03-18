DENVER — Drew Timme and the Zags were hearing the rumors during a second-half timeout. While they were in the huddle, the crowd at Ball Arena crowd was exhibiting unusual behavior. No action on the court, but fluctuations between booing and cheering.

Timme surmised that the booing was because the Purdue vs. Farleigh Dickinson game had been taken off the jumbotron. Then the cheering? "You just figured (Purdue) lost," Timme said. That intuition was correct: The Boilermakers were the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 in NCAA Tournament history, and it happened as No. 3 seed Gonzaga had its hands full with Grand Canyon.



