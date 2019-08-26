Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--YAKIMA, Wash. -- A Union Gap man is accused of breaking into the home of a 80-year-old woman on 53rd Avenue and cutting her in the neck.
Police said the 23-year-old broke into a home in the 900 block of 53rd Avenue early Sunday morning, and cut the woman in the neck, according to a police news release. Neighbors called 911 to report the incident.
When police arrived, the suspect struggled with police and cut a Yakima officer in the face with a razor, the release said.
The woman is in a local hospital in good condition. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary, the release said.
Police continue to investigate.