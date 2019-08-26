ORLANDO, Fla. _ Universal Orlando is now offering a new ticket deal that allows a five-day window of admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks as well as Volcano Bay water park.
A three-park, five-day ticket that allows visits to one park per day is selling for $264.99 ($254.99 for ages 3-9). That deal can be powered up with "park to park" abilities _ that is, movement between each attraction within a single day _ and sells for $334.99 ($324.99 for ages 3-9).
There are time restrictions. The offer must be purchased by Dec. 2, and the tickets must be used in their entirety by May 22, 2020. There's a six-day blockout period between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31. Also in the small print: "Ticket is valid for any five (5) calendar days during a seven (7) consecutive calendar day period."
There are variations on the deal for three- and four-day stays, and ones that take Volcano Bay off the table.
A separate Universal Orlando promotion that adds two more days of theme parking onto a two-day ticket is available through Sept. 30. It sells for $179.99.
The regular, everyday one-park, one-day pricing for Universal theme parks is $115. A one-day ticket to Volcano Bay water park is $80, ordinarily.
