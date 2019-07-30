July 30-- Jul. 30--Firefighters responded to a car in the Spokane River near the state line early Tuesday morning.
After a search of the area, rescuers determined the car to be unoccupied, and they did not find anyone in the river.
The car was found near the south bank, west of the Appleway Avenue bridge at about 2:45 a.m., according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release .
The driver of the car told deputies that he stopped to "take a break" and thought he left the car in park. He heard the door close and the car rolling over gravel, and he found the car going into the river, said Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory.
The driver did not see anyone get into the car, Gregory said.
Members of the Spokane Valley Special Operations water rescue team responded to the car and searched the area with inflatable kayaks.
The car will be removed from the water on Tuesday, according to the news release.
No charges have been issued, Gregory said.
This story will be updated.