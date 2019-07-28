July 28-- Jul. 28--RICHLAND, Wa. -- A report of two boats colliding turned out to be a boat trying to stop too fast in the Columbia River, deputies said.
Rescue crews were sent to Columbia Point Marina around 5 p.m. Sunday after there was a report of two boats crashing. When Benton County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a group of people in a boat stopped too quickly near Bateman Island, causing the front to dip under the water and start sinking.
The two people in the front of the boat did go into the water, but they were taken to the shore.
Crews are working to get the boat to the surface and out of the water.