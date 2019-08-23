Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--A criticized and scrutinized quarry east of Vancouver has reopened after Clark County updated an agreement with its operator.
The county and Tower Rock Products, a subsidiary of Tapani Inc., had disputed the operating contract for Livingston Quarry since December 2017, when the previous agreement expired. Tower Rock had argued that the previous contract gave them the option to renew, while the county sought to renegotiate the agreement.
On Wednesday afternoon, the county council authorized County Manager Shawn Henessee to sign updates to the contract. The revised agreement is intended to address operational issues raised by neighbors, such as hours of operation and truck trips, and to bring more oversight to the quarry.
The contract's update follows months of negotiations and an uneasy history at the quarry. It's drawn the ire of neighbors who have complained of truck traffic and possible pollution. In January, the Department of Natural Resources issued the county and Tower Rock a stop-work order for Livingston Quarry over management issues and ambiguity over the contract's validity. Last month, a state auditor's report found the department had failed to adequately monitor the quarry, leading to improper handling of material.
Tower Rock's attorney was on vacation Thursday and could not be reached for comment. Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring said that the county took into consideration residents' concerns and noted that the revised contract puts in place a plan to conclude operations at the quarry. But she said she's still receiving e-mails from "neighbors that are not happy."
"Hopefully, the operator and the neighbors will see eye-to-eye and get that finished and still have gravel in the county," said Quiring.
With an updated contract in place and its concerns addressed, the department sent residents a notification Thursday that the stop-work order had been lifted.