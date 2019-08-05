Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--PROSSER, Wash. -- A Prosser police officer and a tenant had non-life threatening injuries after they were shot early Monday morning following a report of an attempted break-in at an apartment complex.
Police received a report of someone trying to break into two apartments at 1:06 a.m. in the 200 block of Canyon Drive, according to a news release.
A responding officer spotted someone in the parking lot of the complex who ran away, and gave chase. The suspect fired several shots, Prosser police said.
The officer was hit in the leg area and was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The suspect escaped. The officer returned fire, and it isn't known if the suspect was hit.
Additional investigation found that another tenant at the apartment complex was shot several times just as police arrived on scene. The tenant's injuries were not considered life threatening, according to information from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said there are two suspects who are both known by police.
The officer involved was identified as Antonio Bustamante, 24, who has been with the Prosser Police Department for a little over a year.
Operation Invictus is assisting with the case, the Yakima Police Department said on Twitter. The joint task force is composed of U.S. deputy marshals, Yakima police officers, sheriff's deputies and members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force. The effort targets fugitives and violent criminals.