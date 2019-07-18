WASHINGTON _ The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against a network of people and companies allegedly involved in procurements for the Iranian nuclear program.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the network of seven entities and five individuals based in Iran, China, and Belgium were aiming to help Iran "acquire critical nuclear materials and benefit the regime's malign ambitions."
The move by the U.S. is the first to target the nuclear program since Iran said this month it would increase enrichment levels.
The announcement about enrichment came as Iran faces crippling U.S. economic sanctions, after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed penalties and restrictions on the country in an effort to change its foreign policy.
