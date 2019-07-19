STOCKHOLM _ U.S. rapper ASAP Rocky will remain in Swedish custody following a fight in the country, a district court in Stockholm said on Friday after negotiations behind closed doors.
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has already spent two weeks in a Swedish jail, following a brawl.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the news, following an apparent intervention by celebrity Kim Kardashian, saying talks with Sweden were under way.
"Sweden is a great country, they are friends of mine, the leadership," Trump said at the White House. It was unclear how the U.S. could intervene in the Swedish justice system.
The Stockholm court decided to grant the prosecutor's request for more time to complete preliminary investigations and to consider whether to lay charges against the rapper.
The prosecution now has until Thursday at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) to make its decision.
Slobodan Jovicic, the defending lawyer for the 30-year-old musician, criticized the decision. "Deep in my heart, I feel that this is profoundly unjust," he said.
The rapper's arrest was linked to a June 30 incident in central Stockholm. Video clips posted by the rapper on Instagram and entertainment website TMZ show the rapper and his team being followed by two young men, and a subsequent altercation on a street.
The rapper and members of his team are heard urging the men to leave.
One of the young men appeared to hit one of the rapper's team with a pair of headphones. Other images showed how one of the young men was later thrown to the ground and beaten.
Two other men in the rapper's team were also placed in pre-trial detention.
Several of his shows have since been cancelled because of the pre-trial detention, including one at Germany's Splash! hip-hop festival.
