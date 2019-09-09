LOS ANGELES _ USC athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned after three tumultuous years atop one of the nation's most prestigious athletic departments.
Swann signed his letter of resignation on Monday, just two weeks into USC's football season. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to USC President Carol Folt who previously served as vice president of athletics compliance, will step in as interim athletic director.
In a letter announcing Swann's choice to step down, Folt called him "a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades."
"He will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family," Folt wrote.
A former Trojans football star and Hall of Fame receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swann faced criticism at points throughout his short tenure.
___
(c)2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):