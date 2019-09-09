I was in a four-handed 5/10 no-limit game at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The player in the cutoff seat folded. The button raised to 30. The small blind folded, and I called from the big blind with As 2c.
A flop of Ad Qs 8d gave me top pair, and I checked. The button bet 30, and I called.
The turn was the 4s. I checked, and the button checked as well.
The river was the 5s. I bet 50 into a pot of 125. The button raised to 250. I went all in for 1,250. My opponent thought about things for a few minutes and eventually called. He turned over Ks 8s for a king-high flush and won the pot.
This hand really got interesting on the river. Defending A-2 offsuit from the big blind to a button in a short-handed cash game where the stacks are deep is the standard play. Same goes for calling a bet on the flop. This keeps my range open and undefined.
The turn card changed the texture of the board. Now there was a second flush draw plus a few gutshot straight draws. The action going check-check said more about the button's range than mine. I'd be checking my entire range on the turn after check-calling the flop. If the button had a strong hand like a big ace, two pair or a really big draw, he'd be likely to bet most of the time.
The river brought a straight and a flush. I bet the river for value with a pair of aces, since my opponent could potentially call with worse hands. He might have held Q-Q, 8-8, some 4-x combo hands such as 4-6 suited or 4-7 suited, or even king high.
When he raised me, especially with a bet of that size, it probably meant either a flush or a straight bluff. He also might have been drawing with either a king or jack of spades. A straight was the worst holding I'd expect a raise from, although some good players would be able to identify my range (one pair a lot, two pair sometimes) and raise their two pair on the river. If they ran into more aggression from me, those hands turn into cheese. The button has to consider what I'd call 200 more with, into a pot of 175, on the river. If I had a flush myself, I likely wouldn't reraise unless I had the nut flush.
I considered that the button would often bet king- or queen-high flush draws and some jack- or 10-high flush draws on the turn as a double-barrel semi-bluff. This would make me somewhat uncomfortable if I had an 8 or a queen and would set up a third barrel, where the pot would be bigger if the button did connect or wanted to continue bluffing.
Based on these assumptions, I decided to move all in. I was risking 1,250 to win 425 and thought I could apply a ton of pressure on a strong range here, getting a lot of flushes to fold and maybe even getting the king-high flush to fold.
Even though my opponent had the second nuts, I put him in a situation where he had to consider letting his hand go. Who suddenly risks 1,250 when they've only committed 50 with the last action?
This hand was a great example of range-building, attacking that range, and doing so with the nut blocker. This seemed like the perfect spot to run a big bluff _ which almost worked.
(Tristan "Cre8ive" Wade is a professional poker player, coach, commentator and writer with more than $3.5 million in career tournament earnings. Find out more about him at TristanWade.com or Cre8iveCoaching.com.)
