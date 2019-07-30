July 30-- Jul. 30--After both Vancouver teams won their first two games at the Senior American Legion State baseball tournament, both have now slipped into must-win situations.
The Vancouver Mavericks lost to Lakeside Recovery of Seattle 7-2 on Monday at Daniels Field in Anacortes.
The Vancouver Cardinals lost to the Kennewick Outlaws 10-7 at Sehome High School in Bellingham.
Both local teams now face elimination games today.
The Cardinals overcame a 4-0 deficit with a six-run fourth inning. Two runs scored on a error, Kyle Olson had a sacrifice fly that scored a run, Parker McNeil singled home a run and the sixth run scored on a passed ball.
However, Kennewick (3-0) righted the ship in the bottom of the fourth with five runs to take a 9-6 lead. The Outlaws added one more run in the sixth.
The Cardinals had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but the game ended on a line out and ground out.
McNeil was 3 for 4, and Micah Baylous, Josh Mansur and Tyler Howard each had two hits for the Cardinals, who now face Wilder of Port Angeles at 4 p.m. today at Sehome to try and keep their season alive.
The Mavericks also fell to a late rally.
Lakeside Recovery (3-0) scored four insurance runs in the seventh inning after taking a 3-2 lead with a run in the fifth.
The Mavericks scored in the bottom of the first on Grant Heiser's single for a 1-0 lead.
Following Lakeside's two-run second inning, the Mavericks tied the score at 2-2 when Mitchell Allison's ground out scored Garrett Moen.
The Mavericks will play the Spokane Bandits at 4 p.m. today at Daniels Field, needing a win to stay in the tournament.
Four teams remain alive out of the field of 15 that started on Saturday.
The survivors of the Anacortes bracket will play the winner of the Bellingham bracket on Thursday at Bellingham for the state title.