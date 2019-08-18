Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--A big smile spreads across Salvador Larios' face when he looks at the Martin Luther King Jr. mural on the west-facing wall of his Mexican bakery and grocery.
"We are 100 percent minority in the community. We are the little ones. We are always trying to survive," said Larios, who came here from Mexico at age 9.
On the east wall of Larios' shop, Dulce Tentacion ("Sweet Temptation"), is a festive gallery of people with skull faces, or calaveras.
"That is a traditional Hispanic picture," he said. "I feel part of Hispanic culture, right here in Vancouver."
Celebrating that culture by adding colorful murals to the gritty Fourth Plain streetscape has been a joint project of the nonprofit groups Clark County Mural Society and Fourth Plain Forward, assisted by the city of Vancouver. This is the third year of the Summer of Murals project along Fourth Plain Boulevard, with proposals vetted and artists hired to add several new diversity-oriented artworks to what's often called the city's international district.
But the campaign to make Vancouver a real "mural town" has never gone as smoothly and quickly as Jerry Rolling envisioned when he founded the Mural Society in 2004. Rolling, who worked as a Realtor then, wanted to bolster a downtown still struggling to reinvent itself. Today he still sees the approximately two dozen large and small artworks that have appeared on downtown walls as only a peek at what's still possible -- if only property owners, both public and private, would rally around the idea.
Instead, Rolling is steeling himself for the disappearance of several prominent public artworks from downtown -- chiefly the towering, glowering Chkalov landing mural on Evergreen Boulevard between Main and Broadway. Cascadia Development Partners' David Copenhaver, who is renovating that property this summer, did not respond to multiple calls from The Columbian, but Rolling said he's been told the Chkalov mural is definitely a goner.